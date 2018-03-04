Wooden HorseWooden Horse (UK duo). Formed 6 June 2011
Wooden Horse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7qh.jpg
2011-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dce02921-1dd8-492e-8f64-5766ff8b7c09
Wooden Horse Tracks
Sort by
Yonder Calling
Wooden Horse
Yonder Calling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qh.jpglink
Be Lonely with me
Wooden Horse
Be Lonely with me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qh.jpglink
Be Lonely with me
Last played on
Hell Ain't Going Home
Wooden Horse
Hell Ain't Going Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qh.jpglink
Hell Ain't Going Home
Last played on
Waiting On You
Wooden Horse
Waiting On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qh.jpglink
Wooden Horse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist