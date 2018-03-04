Betty Moorer
Betty Moorer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcdf79ea-4642-4030-a18b-ba633cd5d1e7
Betty Moorer Tracks
Sort by
Speed Up
Betty Moorer
Speed Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speed Up
Last played on
It's My Thing
Betty Moorer
It's My Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's My Thing
Last played on
Playlists featuring Betty Moorer
Betty Moorer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist