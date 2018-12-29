Olivier LibauxBorn 5 May 1964
Olivier Libaux Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivier Libaux (born May 5, 1964 in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France) is a French record producer, songwriter, and guitarist. A founding member of the band Les Objets, he is also the founder of the musical projects Nouvelle Vague and Uncovered Queens of the Stone Age.
Olivier Libaux Tracks
No One Knows (feat. Inara George)
Last played on
No One Knows
Last played on
