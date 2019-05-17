RasmussenDanish singer and actor. Born 28 November 1985
Rasmussen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcda26fa-21a5-4eb1-89f0-ca6be996503f
Rasmussen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonas Flodager Rasmussen (born 21 January 1985), known professionally as simply Rasmussen, is a Danish singer and actor. He represented Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Higher Ground".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rasmussen Tracks
Sort by
Higher Ground
Rasmussen
Higher Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher Ground
Last played on
Back to artist