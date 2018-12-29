Bobby BensonBorn 11 April 1922. Died 14 May 1983
Bobby Benson
1922-04-11
Bobby Benson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Olabinjo "Bobby" Benson (11 April 1922 – 14 May 1983) was an entertainer and musician who had considerable influence on the Nigerian music scene, introducing big band and Caribbean idioms to the Highlife style of popular West African music.
Bobby Benson Tracks
Taxi Driver, I Don't Care
