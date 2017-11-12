Andy SmithThe bigger the god. Born 6 December 1956
Andy Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-12-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcd8b97b-a33a-48d4-a438-c2852c107b47
Andy Smith Performances & Interviews
Andy Smith Tracks
Sort by
I Sing To Help My Heart Remember
Andy Smith
I Sing To Help My Heart Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Sing To Help My Heart Remember
Last played on
The Policeman's Lot (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
The Policeman's Lot (The Pirates of Penzance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Policeman's Lot (The Pirates of Penzance)
Choir
Last played on
Remember Me
Andy Smith
Remember Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember Me
Last played on
Andy Smith Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist