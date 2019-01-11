Light of the World were a British jazz-funk band. Originally a forerunner of the late 1970s/early 1980s British jazz-funk movement, the band's name is taken from the 1974 Kool and the Gang album, Light of Worlds. The band was formed by Breeze McKrieth, Kenny Wellington, Paul Williams, Jean Paul Maunick, Nat Augustin and David Baptiste. McKreith, Wellington and Baptiste also formed the offshoot band Beggar & Co. Maunick and Williams also formed the band Incognito.