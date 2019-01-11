Light of the WorldBritish jazz-funk band. Formed 1979
Light of the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcd7a1c6-96a2-4f0b-a3c8-c79433af2cea
Light of the World Biography (Wikipedia)
Light of the World were a British jazz-funk band. Originally a forerunner of the late 1970s/early 1980s British jazz-funk movement, the band's name is taken from the 1974 Kool and the Gang album, Light of Worlds. The band was formed by Breeze McKrieth, Kenny Wellington, Paul Williams, Jean Paul Maunick, Nat Augustin and David Baptiste. McKreith, Wellington and Baptiste also formed the offshoot band Beggar & Co. Maunick and Williams also formed the band Incognito.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Light of the World Tracks
Sort by
London Town
Light of the World
London Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Town
Last played on
Famous Faces
Light of the World
Famous Faces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Famous Faces
Last played on
London Town - Light Of The World
Light of the World
London Town - Light Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Town - Light Of The World
Last played on
I Shot The Sheriff
Light of the World
I Shot The Sheriff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Shot The Sheriff
Last played on
Somebody Help Me Out - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Light of the World
Somebody Help Me Out - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Shot The Sheriff - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Light of the World
I Shot The Sheriff - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys In BLue - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Light of the World
Boys In BLue - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swingin' / Midnight Grooving - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Light of the World
Swingin' / Midnight Grooving - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frenzy - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Light of the World
Frenzy - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frenzy - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Pete's Crusade
Light of the World
Pete's Crusade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pete's Crusade
Last played on
Swingin'
Light of the World
Swingin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swingin'
Last played on
Time
Light of the World
Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time
Last played on
London Town - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Light of the World
London Town - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Town - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Last played on
Time - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Light of the World
Time - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time - Hammersmith Odeon 1981
Last played on
I Like (The Way U Make Me Feel)
Light of the World
I Like (The Way U Make Me Feel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like (The Way U Make Me Feel)
Last played on
Soho (Live In Session)
Light of the World
Soho (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soho (Live In Session)
Last played on
Can't Get You Out Of My Head
Light of the World
Can't Get You Out Of My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Get You Out Of My Head
Last played on
Keep The Dream Alive
Light of the World
Keep The Dream Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep The Dream Alive
Last played on
Don't Run
Light of the World
Don't Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Run
Last played on
Playlists featuring Light of the World
Light of the World Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist