Rapper Big PoohBorn 18 October 1980
Rapper Big Pooh
1980-10-18
Rapper Big Pooh Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Louis Jones III (born February 18, 1980), better known by his stage name Rapper Big Pooh, is an American rapper, who, along with fellow rap artist Phonte, was a member of the acclaimed North Carolina hip hop group Little Brother. In addition to numerous records and EP's by Little Brother, Pooh released a solo album in 2005 entitled Sleepers to positive critical review. Furthermore, he has been guest featured on numerous tracks by other artists. Big Pooh also appreciates basketball and has served as a guest writer on a basketball blog.
Rapper Big Pooh Tracks
When I'm Done
When I'm Done
