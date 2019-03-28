AngèleBelgian female singer, Angèle Van Laeken. Born 3 December 1995
Angèle Biography (Wikipedia)
Angèle Van Laeken, known as Angèle (born 3 December 1995) is an award-winning Belgian singer-songwriter and musician. She was one of 2018's biggest breakout acts in French and Belgian pop, breaking Stromae's record for weeks at the top of the Belgian singles charts with her 2018 single "Tout oublier" which features her brother Roméo Elvis.
Angèle
Tout Oublier
