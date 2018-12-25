Ernie SabellaBorn 19 September 1949
Ernie Sabella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcd0cef2-9e39-485b-ba39-e10e6c2707a6
Ernie Sabella Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest "Ernie" Sabella (born September 19, 1949) is an American actor and voice actor, who is best known for his role as the voice of Pumbaa from The Lion King franchise. He is also known for his work in Broadway theatre, including starring roles in Guys and Dolls and Man of La Mancha.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernie Sabella Tracks
Sort by
Hakuna Matata
Hakuna Matata
Last played on
Hakuna Matata
Hakuna Matata
Last played on
Hakuna Matata
Hakuna Matata
Last played on
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Joseph Williams
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Last played on
I'm Only Thinking Of Him
Natascia Diaz, Olga Merediz & Ernie Sabella
I'm Only Thinking Of Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Only Thinking Of Him
Performer
Last played on
Man of La Mancha (I, Don Quixote)
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Man of La Mancha (I, Don Quixote)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man of La Mancha (I, Don Quixote)
Last played on
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
Lewis J. Stadlen
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
Last played on
Can You Feel The Love
Joseph Williams
Can You Feel The Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Feel The Love
Last played on
Back to artist