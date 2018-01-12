SeafoodFormed 1996. Disbanded 2009
Seafood
1996
Seafood Biography (Wikipedia)
Seafood were a UK band formed in London around 1996.
The line-up included chief songwriter David Line (vocals, guitar), Caroline Banks (drums and backing vocals) and Kevin Penney (guitars) who joined the band following the departure of founder-member Charles MacLeod. Bassist and founder member Kevin Hendrick left the group to join Pre/Male Bonding following the recording of their fourth album Paper Crown King in 2006, and was not permanently replaced. Cahir O'Doherty, from Fighting with Wire and Jetplane Landing, played bass on numerous tours.
Seafood Tracks
This Is Not An Exit
Seafood
This Is Not An Exit
This Is Not An Exit
Porchlight
Seafood
Porchlight
Porchlight
