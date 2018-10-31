Mary Elizabeth "Bessie" Jones (February 8, 1902 – July 17, 1984) was an American gospel and folk singer credited with helping to bring folk songs, games and stories to wider audiences in the 20th Century. Alan Lomax, who first encountered Jones on a field recording trip in 1959, said, "She was on fire to teach America. In my heart, I call her the Mother Courage of American Black traditions."