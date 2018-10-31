Bessie JonesBorn 8 February 1902. Died 17 July 1984
Bessie Jones
1902-02-08
Bessie Jones Biography
Mary Elizabeth "Bessie" Jones (February 8, 1902 – July 17, 1984) was an American gospel and folk singer credited with helping to bring folk songs, games and stories to wider audiences in the 20th Century. Alan Lomax, who first encountered Jones on a field recording trip in 1959, said, "She was on fire to teach America. In my heart, I call her the Mother Courage of American Black traditions."
Bessie Jones Tracks
O Death
Bessie Jones
O Death
O Death
One Saw Two Saw
Bessie Jones
One Saw Two Saw
One Saw Two Saw
Little David, Play On Your Harp
Bessie Jones
Little David, Play On Your Harp
Little David, Play On Your Harp
Sheep Sheep Don't You Know The Road
Bessie Jones
Sheep Sheep Don't You Know The Road
Sheep Sheep Don't You Know The Road
O Day (Yonder Come Day)
Traditional American, Georgia Sea Island Singers & Bessie Jones
O Day (Yonder Come Day)
O Day (Yonder Come Day)
Composer
Once There Was No Sun
Emma Lee Ramsey, Mable Hillery, Trad., John Davis, Rev. Gary Davis, Peter Davis & Bessie Jones
Once There Was No Sun
Once There Was No Sun
Performer
Sink Em Low
Bessie Jones
Sink Em Low
Sink Em Low
Sometimes
Bessie Jones
Sometimes
Sometimes
O Death
Trad.
O Death
O Death
