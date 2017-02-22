Charlotte Kelly is a British singer-songwriter, composer, arranger, and record producer. Kelly rose to fame in the mid 1990s as one of the lead singers of British R&B group Soul II Soul, one of the London's best-selling groups of all time. She performed lead vocals on their single "I Care" for their fourth studio album Volume V: Believe (1995). She continued to record and perform with the group until the release of their final studio album Time for Change (1997). During their hiatus, Kelly released her debut solo album Just Another Girl (1998), which sold exclusively in Japan. She released her second album Charlotte (1999), which included number-one dance hit "Skin".

Kelly reunited with the group in 2010 for their Reunion Tour. Following the conclusion of the tour, Kelly continued to perform with the group as the lead singer. In 2013, she left the group to pursue her solo career.

Her work has earned her several awards and nominations, including three United Nations Music Aid Awards, a UK Songwriting Contest Award and Unisong International Song Award. Kelly has also received the Heritage Award from Performing Right Society along with the members of Soul II Soul.