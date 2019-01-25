Iain Matthews (born Ian Matthews MacDonald, 16 June 1946) is an English musician and singer-songwriter. He was an original member of the British folk rock band Fairport Convention from 1967 to 1969 before leaving and forming his own band, Matthews Southern Comfort, which had a UK number one in 1970 with a cover version of Joni Mitchell's song "Woodstock".

Born in Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, Matthews was known in the 1960s as Ian MacDonald, but changed his name to Ian Matthews (his mother's maiden name) in 1968 to avoid confusion with Ian McDonald of King Crimson, with whom Judy Dyble began working when she left Fairport. In 1989, he changed the spelling of his first name to Iain and has been known as Iain Matthews ever since.

Influenced by both rock and roll and folk music, he has performed as both a solo artist, and as a member of various bands. He was a member of Fairport Convention during the early period when they were heavily influenced by American folk rock and sang on their first three albums before leaving in 1969. He initially embarked upon a solo career before forming the bands Matthews Southern Comfort and then Plainsong. Later in his career he was also a member of the bands Hi-Fi, No Grey Faith, and More Than A Song. In a career spanning over fifty years he has featured on over 100 albums and in 2018 published an autobiographical book, “Thro’ My Eyes : A Memoir’’, about his life in the music industry.