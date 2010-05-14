Wrathchild AmericaFormed 1978. Disbanded 1991
Wrathchild America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcc5d173-08ab-46ec-9c56-935bdab14d6c
Wrathchild America Biography (Wikipedia)
Wrathchild America is an American heavy metal band formed in Martinsburg, West Virginia in 1978. Before settling on the Wrathchild America name in 1988, the band had performed under the names Atlantis, Tyrant, and Wrathchild. They released two studio albums through Atlantic Records, and gained charting success through the Billboard 200. In 1992, they changed their name to Souls at Zero. The band is also notable for including one-time Kix member Brad Divens, and a then-unknown Shannon Larkin, who went on to become the drummer for many bands such as Ugly Kid Joe, Candlebox, and Godsmack.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wrathchild America Tracks
Sort by
London After Midnight
Wrathchild America
London After Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London After Midnight
Last played on
Wrathchild America Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist