Mary Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxy5.jpg
1955-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcc0e816-31d2-4501-93c6-b5b64fcda39f
Mary Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Black (born 23 May 1955) is an Irish folk singer. She is well known as an interpreter of both traditional folk and modern material which has made her a major recording artist in her native Ireland.
Mary Black Performances & Interviews
- Mary Black chooses her Inheritance Trackshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqxy5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqxy5.jpg2015-07-15T12:18:00.000ZIrish singer Mary Black shares her Inheritance Tracks. She chooses Ewan McColl's 'School Days Over' and Bob Dylan's 'Forever Young'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02x4fgm
Mary Black chooses her Inheritance Tracks
Mary Black Tracks
The Moon and St. Christopher
Mary Black
The Moon and St. Christopher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Once in a Very Blue Moon
Mary Black
Once in a Very Blue Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Once in a Very Blue Moon
Last played on
The Urge For Going
Mary Black
The Urge For Going
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
The Urge For Going
Last played on
Donegal Breeze
Mary Black
Donegal Breeze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Donegal Breeze
Last played on
Mo Ghile Mear
Mary Black
Mo Ghile Mear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Mo Ghile Mear
Last played on
Mo Ghile Mear (My Dashing Darling)
Traditional Scottish, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Mary Black & Mary Ann Kennedy
Mo Ghile Mear (My Dashing Darling)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwtq.jpglink
Mo Ghile Mear (My Dashing Darling)
Composer
Last played on
The Land of Love
Mary Black
The Land of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
The Land of Love
Last played on
Only A Woman's Heart
Mary Black
Only A Woman's Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Only A Woman's Heart
Last played on
Past the Point of Rescue
Mary Black
Past the Point of Rescue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Past the Point of Rescue
Last played on
Only a Woman's Heart
Mary Black
Only a Woman's Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Only a Woman's Heart
Last played on
As I Leave Behind Neidin
Mary Black
As I Leave Behind Neidin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
As I Leave Behind Neidin
Last played on
Grey Funnel Line
Emmylou Harris
Grey Funnel Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Grey Funnel Line
Last played on
Sonny
Emmylou Harris
Sonny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Sonny
Last played on
Summer Sent You
Mary Black
Summer Sent You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Summer Sent You
Last played on
Sonny
Mary Black
Sonny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Sonny
Last played on
Adam at the Window
Mary Black
Adam at the Window
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Adam at the Window
Last played on
Carolina Rua
Mary Black
Carolina Rua
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Carolina Rua
Last played on
Ar Bhruach Na Carraige Baine
Séamus Begley
Ar Bhruach Na Carraige Baine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Ar Bhruach Na Carraige Baine
Last played on
Bright Blue Rose
Mary Black
Bright Blue Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Bright Blue Rose
Last played on
Ellis Island
Mary Black
Ellis Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Ellis Island
Last played on
I Live Not Where I Love
Mary Black
I Live Not Where I Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
I Live Not Where I Love
Last played on
There is no Night
Mary Black
There is no Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
There is no Night
Last played on
No Frontiers
Mary Black
No Frontiers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
No Frontiers
Last played on
Rose of Allendale
Mary Black
Rose of Allendale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Rose of Allendale
Last played on
Mystic Lipstick
Mary Black
Mystic Lipstick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Mystic Lipstick
Last played on
Lighthouse Light
Mary Black
Lighthouse Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Lighthouse Light
Last played on
Mountains to the Sea (feat. Imelda May)
Mary Black
Mountains to the Sea (feat. Imelda May)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Mountains to the Sea (feat. Imelda May)
Last played on
There is A Time
Mary Black
There is A Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
There is A Time
Last played on
Katie
Mary Black
Katie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Katie
Last played on
Song for Ireland
Mary Black
Song for Ireland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2p50.jpglink
Song for Ireland
Last played on
