IllScarlett (styled as illScarlett;) is a Canadian rock and reggae band formed in 2001. Their most prominent influence is California-based band Sublime.

The band found their break when they set up their equipment (using a generator) and played for concertgoers waiting in line to enter the 2004 Vans Warped Tour venue in Barrie, Ontario. Kevin Lyman, the Warped Tour organizer and co-owner of Warcon Enterprises, noticed them and invited them to play at his personal barbecue. Subsequently, they were offered spots on the tour for the following two years.

IllScarlett has five major studio albums: ILLP, Clearly in Another Fine Mess, All Day With It, 1UP!, and most recently illScarlett. The album All Day With It reached gold status in Canada.