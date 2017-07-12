Scott Gardner Shriner (born July 11, 1965) is an American musician best known as a member of the rock band Weezer, with whom he has recorded nine studio albums. Joining the band in 2001, Shriner is the band's longest serving bass guitarist.

Prior to his musical career, Shriner was a member of the Marine Corps. At the age of twenty-five, he moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in music, attending the Musicians Institute. Shriner subsequently performed with multiple independent acts, and toured in Vanilla Ice's backing band, in support of the rapper's nu metal album Hard to Swallow.

In 2001, Shriner joined Weezer on a provisional basis, following the sudden departure of bass guitarist Mikey Welsh, who had left the band due to personal reasons. Upon becoming Welsh's full-time replacement, Shriner made his recording debut on the band's fourth studio album, Maladroit (2002). During the band's tour in support of its fifth studio album, Make Believe (2005), Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo would at times relinquish his role as lead vocalist to allow Shriner, and his bandmates, Brian Bell and Patrick Wilson, to sing lead vocals on specific songs. This increased vocal responsibility carried over to the band's subsequent studio album, Weezer (The Red Album) (2008), where Shriner co-wrote and sang lead vocals on "Cold Dark World" and performed lead vocals on "King".