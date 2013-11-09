Tanghetto is an Argentinian neo tango (tango nuevo) and electronic tango group created by musician and producer Max Masri. It's based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The style of Tanghetto is a blend of tango and electronic music. Their music is also influenced by world music and jazz. The experimentation in studio started in 2001, but Tanghetto was formed as a band in late 2002 and early 2003. Tanghetto's concept was developed by producer / composer / songwriter Max Masri. Then Max was joined in the project by Diego Velazquez and various guest musicians. The band's current lineup includes bandoneon, violoncello, acoustic piano, acoustic and electric guitar, electronic and acoustic drums, samplers, and synthesizers. The main feature of their music, apart from the balance of electronic and ethnic sounds, is the strong presence of melody and song structure.