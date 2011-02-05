Fernando de las InfantasBorn 1534. Died 1610
Fernando de las Infantas
1534
Fernando de las Infantas Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernando de las Infantas (1534–ca. 1610) was a Spanish nobleman, composer and theologian.
Victimae paschali
Ave Maria
Quasi stella matutina
Parce mihi
Regina Caeli
Congregati sunt
Loquebantur variis linguis
O lux et decus
Angelus ad pastorem
Parce mihi Domine
