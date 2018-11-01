Meat Beat Manifesto, often shortened as Meat Beat, Manifesto or MBM, is an electronic music group originally consisting of Jack Dangers and Jonny Stephens, and formed in 1987 in Swindon, United Kingdom. The band, fronted by Dangers (the only permanent member), has proven versatile over the years, experimenting with techno, dubstep, drum and bass, IDM, industrial, dub and jazz fusion while touring the world and influencing major acts such as Nine Inch Nails, The Chemical Brothers and The Prodigy. Some of the band's earlier work has been credited with influencing the rise of the trip hop, big beat, and drum and bass genres.