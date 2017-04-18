Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan Performances & Interviews
- Rising star Tom Grennan performs Amy Winehouse cover and song from his debut albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d9yx2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d9yx2.jpg2018-12-29T10:00:00.000ZBBC Music Introducing's Artist of the Year 2018 reflects on an incredible year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06w070y
Rising star Tom Grennan performs Amy Winehouse cover and song from his debut album
- Tom Grennan's pick - Jo and Simon's Record Storehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d9zhk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d9zhk.jpg2018-07-09T19:06:00.000ZTom adds 'She' by Gram Parsons to the record store.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d9tfz
Tom Grennan's pick - Jo and Simon's Record Store
- Tom Grennan has a lot to thank his drama teacher for...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d9yx2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d9yx2.jpg2018-07-09T18:56:00.000ZOur New To 2 session guest gushes about his love for his home town and the people in it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d9tfr
Tom Grennan has a lot to thank his drama teacher for...
- Tom Grennan - Barbed Wirehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bjk7q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bjk7q.jpg2018-06-15T09:26:36.000ZTom Grennan performs live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b4xcs
Tom Grennan - Barbed Wire
- Tom Grennan - Soberhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bjkzz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bjkzz.jpg2018-06-15T09:26:15.000ZTom Grennan performs live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b4xhv
Tom Grennan - Sober
- "It pushes me to do better" - Tom Grennan on having the confidence to deal with negative social mediahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065s1cy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065s1cy.jpg2018-04-30T13:01:00.000ZLondon-based singer-songwriter Tom Grennan talks about confidence.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p065ryqd
"It pushes me to do better" - Tom Grennan on having the confidence to deal with negative social media
- Bugzy Malonehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mssyg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mssyg.jpg2017-12-11T23:59:00.000ZHighlights of Bugzy Malone's set at 1Xtra Live 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qsbyz
Bugzy Malone
- Tom Grennan shares his first impressions of LeeFesthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cc1gc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cc1gc.jpg2017-08-14T13:25:00.000Z“I’m still finding my voice, there’s definitely still some more potential there”.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cby3z
Tom Grennan shares his first impressions of LeeFest
- On the Playlist: Tom Grennan - Prayinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0518qsv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0518qsv.jpg2017-04-28T05:00:00.000ZOn the Playlist: Tom Grennan - Prayinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0518pz3
On the Playlist: Tom Grennan - Praying
- Tom Grennan - Run In The Rain (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050fbw7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050fbw7.jpg2017-04-18T12:00:00.000ZWatch one of the UK's most exciting new songwriters in session for BBC Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zzzwt
Tom Grennan - Run In The Rain (BBC Introducing session)
- Tom Grennan - Praying (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050fbwd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050fbwd.jpg2017-04-18T12:00:00.000ZRising star Tom Grennan delivers a ridiculously good session at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zzzzf
Tom Grennan - Praying (BBC Introducing session)
- Tom Grennan - Barbed Wire (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050fbv6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050fbv6.jpg2017-04-18T12:00:00.000ZWatch one of the UK's most exciting new songwriters in session for BBC Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05001tt
Tom Grennan - Barbed Wire (BBC Introducing session)
- Tom Grennan - Something In The Water (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050fbpz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050fbpz.jpg2017-04-18T12:00:00.000ZRising star Tom Grennan delivers a ridiculously good session at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0500765
Tom Grennan - Something In The Water (BBC Introducing session)
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
Tom Grennan Tracks
All Goes Wrong
Chase & Status
All Goes Wrong
All Goes Wrong
Run In The Rain
Tom Grennan
Run In The Rain
Run In The Rain
Found What I've Been Looking For
Tom Grennan
Found What I've Been Looking For
Found What I've Been Looking For
Royal Highness
Tom Grennan
Royal Highness
Royal Highness
Barbed Wire
Tom Grennan
Barbed Wire
Barbed Wire
God Is A Woman (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 02 Oct 2018)
Tom Grennan
God Is A Woman (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 02 Oct 2018)
You Know I'm No Good (Radio 2 Session, 29th Dec 2018)
Tom Grennan
You Know I'm No Good (Radio 2 Session, 29th Dec 2018)
Merry Christmas Everyone
Tom Grennan
Merry Christmas Everyone
You Know I'm No Good (Radio 2 Session, 9 Jul 2018)
Tom Grennan
You Know I'm No Good (Radio 2 Session, 9 Jul 2018)
27
Mar
2019
Tom Grennan, Teenage Cancer Trust
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
4
May
2019
Tom Grennan, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Lauren Aquilina, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Beabadoobee, Marsicans, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Zuzu, Tamu Massif, Benin City, AERIS ROVES, Sports Team, Malena Zavala, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Saltwater Sun, Dancing On Tables, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, Another Sky, Far Caspian, The Dunts, The Pearl Harts, Chappaqua Wrestling, Saint Agnes, Fuzzy Sun, Heavy Lungs, The Skinner Brothers, Lauran Hibberd, Thyla, Ivory Wave, Gently Tender, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, The Mysterines, Ormstons, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
5
May
2019
Tom Grennan, Jake Bugg, Blaenavon, Catherine McGrath, Lauren Aquilina, Ten Tonnes, Blinders and The Mouse Outfit
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
25
May
2019
Tom Grennan, George Ezra, Richard Ashcroft, Primal Scream, The Vaccines, You Me At Six, The Charlatans, Nothing But Thieves, The Hunna, Gerry Cinnamon and The Amazons
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
25
May
2019
Tom Grennan, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
