Tom Grennan has a lot to thank his drama teacher for...

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d9yx2.jpg

2018-07-09T18:56:00.000Z

Our New To 2 session guest gushes about his love for his home town and the people in it.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d9tfr