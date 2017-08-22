Daphne & CelesteFormed 1999
Daphne & Celeste
1999
Daphne & Celeste Biography
Daphne and Celeste (also typeset Daphne & Celeste) are an American pop duo, comprising Celeste Cruz (born September 24, 1983, Newark, New Jersey, United States) and Karen 'Daphne' DiConcetto (born December 1, 1980, Long Branch, New Jersey, United States). They are best known for their songs "Ooh Stick You" and "U.G.L.Y.".
Daphne & Celeste Tracks
Paint Can
Daphne & Celeste
Paint Can
Paint Can
U.G.L.Y. (Album Version)
Daphne & Celeste
U.G.L.Y. (Album Version)
U.G.L.Y. (Album Version)
Save The World
Daphne & Celeste
Save The World
Save The World
Song To A Succulent
Daphne & Celeste
Song To A Succulent
Song To A Succulent
Alarms
Daphne & Celeste
Alarms
Alarms
Ooh Stick You
Daphne & Celeste
Ooh Stick You
Ooh Stick You
You & I Alone
Daphne & Celeste
You & I Alone
You & I Alone
U.G.L.Y
Daphne & Celeste
U.G.L.Y
U.G.L.Y
