Daphne and Celeste (also typeset Daphne & Celeste) are an American pop duo, comprising Celeste Cruz (born September 24, 1983, Newark, New Jersey, United States) and Karen 'Daphne' DiConcetto (born December 1, 1980, Long Branch, New Jersey, United States). They are best known for their songs "Ooh Stick You" and "U.G.L.Y.".