Jay Wayne Jenkins (born September 28, 1977), better known by his stage name Jeezy (formerly Young Jeezy), is an American rapper and an influential figure in southern hip hop . Along with fellow Atlanta-based rappers T.I. and Gucci Mane, Jeezy is credited for helping to pioneer and popularize trap music with a mainstream audience.

Outside of his solo career, Jeezy is the de facto leader of the southern hip hop group United Streets Dopeboyz of America (U.S.D.A), and a former member of the Bad Boy Records' rap group, Boyz n da Hood.

Jeezy began his music career in 2001, as Lil J, with the release of Thuggin' Under the Influence (T.U.I.). He later joined Boyz n da Hood in 2005, the same year his solo major label debut Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, was released. Its lead single "Soul Survivor", which features R&B singer Akon, became a top-ten hit in the US. His subsequent albums, The Inspiration (2006) and The Recession (2008), both yielded chart-topping singles as well. Jeezy has also been featured on numerous hip hop and R&B hit singles, such as "Say I" by Christina Milian, "I'm So Paid" by Akon, "Hard" by Rihanna and "Love in This Club" by Usher, the latter of which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, in 2008.