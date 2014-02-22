Di-rectFormed 1999
Di-rect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcad1062-476a-4bde-beb9-391ac4ad5eaa
Di-rect Biography (Wikipedia)
Di-rect is a rock band from The Hague, The Netherlands, which was formed in 1999. The current line-up consists of Jamie Westland (drums), Frans "Spike" van Zoest (guitars), Bas van Wageningen (bass) and Marcel Veenendaal (lead vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Di-rect Tracks
Sort by
Where We Belong (Henry Fong Remix) (feat. Di-rect)
Fedde Le Grand
Where We Belong (Henry Fong Remix) (feat. Di-rect)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52f.jpglink
Where We Belong (Henry Fong Remix) (feat. Di-rect)
Last played on
Where We Belong (feat. Di-rect)
Fedde Le Grand
Where We Belong (feat. Di-rect)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52f.jpglink
Where We Belong (feat. Di-rect)
Last played on
Young ones(D-Block & S-te-Fan Remix)
Di-rect
Young ones(D-Block & S-te-Fan Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Di-rect Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist