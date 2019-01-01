Arnold McCuller
Arnold McCuller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dca7b349-e41a-4670-8b98-8602da0f7614
Arnold McCuller Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnold McCuller is an American vocalist, songwriter, and record producer, born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He is active as a solo artist and session musician, but is perhaps best known for his work as a touring back-up singer with artists such as James Taylor, Phil Collins, Beck, Bonnie Raitt, and Todd Rundgren. He has toured for thirty years with Taylor and is an audience favorite for his featured vocal parts on the songs "Shower the People", "I Will Follow", and "Is That the Way You Look". He has also toured extensively with Collins and is one of the main lead vocalists on the live version of "Easy Lover". In 2010 McCuller joined the Troubadour Reunion Tour supporting James Taylor and Carole King.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arnold McCuller Tracks
Sort by
Change All Of That
Arnold McCuller
Change All Of That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change All Of That
Last played on
Gringo
Arnold McCuller
Gringo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gringo
Last played on
The Deepest Blue
Arnold McCuller
The Deepest Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Deepest Blue
Last played on
The Dark End of the Street
Ry Cooder
The Dark End of the Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjhy.jpglink
The Dark End of the Street
Last played on
And Then There's Maude
Marilyn Bergman
And Then There's Maude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And Then There's Maude
Last played on
Arnold McCuller Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist