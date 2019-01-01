Arnold McCuller is an American vocalist, songwriter, and record producer, born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He is active as a solo artist and session musician, but is perhaps best known for his work as a touring back-up singer with artists such as James Taylor, Phil Collins, Beck, Bonnie Raitt, and Todd Rundgren. He has toured for thirty years with Taylor and is an audience favorite for his featured vocal parts on the songs "Shower the People", "I Will Follow", and "Is That the Way You Look". He has also toured extensively with Collins and is one of the main lead vocalists on the live version of "Easy Lover". In 2010 McCuller joined the Troubadour Reunion Tour supporting James Taylor and Carole King.