Paula Kristiina Koivuniemi (born 19 June 1947) is a Finnish singer who started her singing career in the 1960s. Koivuniemi released her first hit single "Perhonen" (Butterfly) in 1966. In the 1970s her career was in decline, but during the 1980s she had many hit singles in Finland – she received nine gold albums and one diamond album. During her career, Koivuniemi has sold over 345,000 certified records, which places her among the top 30 of best-selling soloists and top six of the best-selling female soloists in Finland.