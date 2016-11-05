Arthur GunterBorn 23 May 1926. Died 16 March 1976
Arthur Gunter
1926-05-23
Arthur Gunter Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Neal Gunter (May 23, 1926 – March 16, 1976) was an American blues guitarist and musician. He was best known for his song "Baby Let's Play House", which was later a hit single for Elvis Presley.
Baby Let's Play House
Baby Let's Play House
