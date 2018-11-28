HTRKFormed 14 February 2003
HTRK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dca2de4f-bf31-4e65-b4e2-a88cebfe9333
HTRK Biography (Wikipedia)
HTRK (formerly Hate Rock Trio) is an Australian band formed in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
HTRK Tracks
Sort by
Dying Of Jealousy
HTRK
Dying Of Jealousy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dying Of Jealousy
Last played on
Chinatown Style
HTRK
Chinatown Style
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chinatown Style
Last played on
Ha
HTRK
Ha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ha
Last played on
Give It Up
HTRK
Give It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It Up
Last played on
Blue Sunshine
HTRK
Blue Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Sunshine
Last played on
Fascinator
HTRK
Fascinator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fascinator
Last played on
Work That Body
HTRK
Work That Body
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work That Body
Last played on
HTRK Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist