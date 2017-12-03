1919
1919 are a post-punk band formed in Bradford, England in early 1980.
Alien (Radio 1 Session, 4 May 1983)
1919
Alien (Radio 1 Session, 4 May 1983)
Alien (Radio 1 Session, 4 May 1983)
Cry Wolf (Radio 1 Session, 4 May 1983)
1919
Cry Wolf (Radio 1 Session, 4 May 1983)
Cry Wolf
1919
Cry Wolf
Cry Wolf
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
1919, Damn Vandals, Deviant Heart and Kajiki Volt
The Dublin Castle, London, UK
2
Feb
2019
1919, Flesh Tetris and The Blunders
The Bell Inn, Bath, UK
23
Mar
2019
1919, Who Killed Nancy Johnson? and The Go Go Cult
The Phoenix Bar, Reading, UK
26
Apr
2019
1919, GBH, Penetration, Chelsea, Slaughter And The Dogs, Menace, The Restarts, Screaming Dead, Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, Eastfield, SPUNK VOLCANO AND THE ERUPTIONS, XSLF, WitchDoktors, East Town Pirates, Vulpynes, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, The Feckin Ejits, Big Boy Tomato, surgery without research, Petty Phase, Rage DC, Sarah Pink, Stone Heroes, diablofurs, FANZINES, Wyrd Sisters, SHAM 69 (Pursey, Parsons, Treganna and Guy), The Defects (Belfast), Ed Banger & the nosebleeds, Scandal (streetpunk), R.E.D. (Religion Equals Decay), Dirty Ugly Punk Monkeys, Nuffin and G.Y.B (Surrey)
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
10
May
2019
1919, The Membranes
The Hairy Dog, Derby, UK
