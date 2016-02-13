Jon BurrBorn 22 May 1953
Jon Burr
1953-05-22
Jon Burr (born May 22, 1953 in Huntington, New York) is an American double bass player and author. He is a member of "Mark O'Connor's Hot Swing Trio", a swing jazz trio, along with Mark O'Connor and Frank Vignola. The trio has recorded three albums, Hot Swing! (2001), In Full Swing (2003), and Live in New York (2004).
