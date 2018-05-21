Bobbye Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc9f1bc0-68e1-48c7-b2ce-40e03a70843d
Bobbye Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobbye Jean Hall Porter is an American percussionist who has recorded with a variety of rock, soul, blues and jazz artists, and has appeared on 22 songs that reached the top ten in the Billboard Hot 100, six of those reaching No. 1.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobbye Hall Tracks
Sort by
Coyote
Larry Carlton
Coyote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
Coyote
Last played on
Hejira
Abe Most
Hejira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqysw.jpglink
Hejira
Last played on
A Strange Boy
Bobbye Hall
A Strange Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
A Strange Boy
Last played on
Coyote
Bobbye Hall
Coyote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqysw.jpglink
Coyote
Last played on
A Woman Left Lonely
Campbell, Brad, John Till, Janis Joplin, Sandra Crouch, Bobbye Hall, Ken Pearson, Bell, Richard & Clark Pierson
A Woman Left Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsqb.jpglink
A Woman Left Lonely
Last played on
Bobbye Hall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist