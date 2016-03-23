The Golden Dawn are an American psychedelic rock band formed in Austin, Texas, in 1966. The band released one album, titled Power Plant, before breaking up soon after the album's release in 1968. The 1966 release of the album was withheld by International Artists, until after The 13th Floor Elevators' album Easter Everywhere was released, even though the Golden Dawn album, Power Plant was recorded nearly a year earlier. As a result, the Power Plant's reviews tagged it as a copy cat record, unworthy of positive consideration. George Kinney remained a recluse figure in the music world for decades until a reemergence in 2001, when the original album, Power Plant, became an iconic psychedelic legend on the world stage.

Though the early break up of the original band was unfortunate, this was not the end of the band's influence. George Kinney, lead singer and lyric writer for the band went on to renew the band with several incarnations up to the present (2018) version resulting in the latest recording, Rebel Heart.