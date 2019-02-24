Ryan KeyBorn 17 December 1979
William Ryan Key (born December 17, 1979) is an American rock musician. He is best known as the former lead singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist of the former pop punk musical group Yellowcard. He is currently the owner/operator of a recording studio in Franklin, Tennessee, called The Lone Tree Recordings. He is currently touring and writing music under his full name, William Ryan Key, as a solo acoustic act. He has recently toured as guitarist/vocalist/keyboardist for New Found Glory. In late 2018, he played as a supporting act on Mayday Parade's Sunnyland tour along with This Wild Life.
