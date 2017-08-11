LabrinthUK singer-songwriter and record producer. Born 4 January 1989
Labrinth Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Lee McKenzie (born 4 January 1989), better known by his stage name Labrinth, is a British musician, singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. Initially he began professionally as a producer, but Simon Cowell signed him to his record label Syco Music as a solo act. In the process, Labrinth became Cowell's first non talent-show signing in six years.
Labrinth made his debut appearance on the UK Singles Chart in March 2010, when his collaboration with English rapper Tinie Tempah, "Pass Out", reached number one. McKenzie has collaborated with Tinie Tempah on numerous occasions since. Labrinth's first solo single, "Let the Sun Shine" was released in September 2010, reaching number three in the same chart. His debut album Electronic Earth, was released on 31 March 2012, having been preceded by the singles "Earthquake", featuring Tinie Tempah and "Last Time", which peaked at number two and number four, respectively. He achieved his first number-one single in November 2012 with "Beneath Your Beautiful", featuring Emeli Sandé.
