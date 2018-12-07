Kardes Türküler
Kardes Türküler Biography
Kardeş Türküler (translated either as Brotherly Songs or as Ballads of Fraternity) is a contemporary Turkish ethnic/folkloric band. It was formed in 1993 with a series of stage performances given by the music branch of the Folklore Club at Boğaziçi University in Istanbul, Turkey.
Kardes Türküler Tracks
Halâlê
Kardes Türküler
Halâlê
Halâlê
Sah-I Merdan
Kardes Türküler
Sah-I Merdan
Sah-I Merdan
Dargin Mahkum
Kardes Türküler
Dargin Mahkum
Dargin Mahkum
Trad: Qewlè Kofa
Kardes Türküler
Trad: Qewlè Kofa
Trad: Qewlè Kofa
Trad/Yilidirm: Kela Mernê/Hawar
Kardes Türküler
Trad/Yilidirm: Kela Mernê/Hawar
Trad/Yilidirm: Kela Mernê/Hawar
Upcoming Events
3
Feb
2019
Kardes Türküler
KOKO, London, UK
