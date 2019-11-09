Stan Van SamangBelgian actor & singer. Born 19 March 1979
Stan Van Samang
1979-03-19
Stan Van Samang Biography (Wikipedia)
Stan Van Samang (born 19 March 1979 in Wijgmaal, Leuven) is a Belgian actor and singer.
