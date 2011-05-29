Max BeesleyBorn 16 April 1971
Max Beesley Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxton Gig Beesley Jr. (born 16 April 1971) is an English actor and musician. He is best known for his role as Charlie Edwards in the British television drama Hotel Babylon and has appeared in a variety of television shows such as Bodies, an adaptation of The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling, London Ink, Survivors, Mad Dogs, Suits, Ordinary Lies, and Jamestown
Max Beesley Tracks
The Emperor's Wife - soundtrack (excerpt)
Music from 'The Emperor's Wife' soundtrack
