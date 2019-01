Lord (sometimes stylized as LORD) is a heavy metal band from Wollongong, Australia. The group began as a solo project for "Lord Tim" Grose of Dungeon in 2003 and expanded into a complete band when Dungeon broke up in 2005. LORD has appeared with major acts that include Queensr├┐che, Nightwish, Nevermore, Saxon and Gamma Ray. The band's name is usually stylised in all capital letters.