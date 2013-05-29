LordAustralian metal band. Formed 2003
Lord
2003
Lord Biography (Wikipedia)
Lord (sometimes stylized as LORD) is a heavy metal band from Wollongong, Australia. The group began as a solo project for "Lord Tim" Grose of Dungeon in 2003 and expanded into a complete band when Dungeon broke up in 2005. LORD has appeared with major acts that include Queensrÿche, Nightwish, Nevermore, Saxon and Gamma Ray. The band's name is usually stylised in all capital letters.
