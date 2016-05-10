John Cameron MitchellBorn 21 April 1963
John Cameron Mitchell
1963-04-21
John Cameron Mitchell (born April 21, 1963) is an American actor, playwright, screenwriter, and director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helden (feat. John Cameron Mitchell)
Amanda Palmer
Origin Of Love
John Cameron Mitchell
Wig In A Box
John Cameron Mitchell
