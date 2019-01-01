Anjani ThomasBorn 10 July 1959
Anjani Thomas
1959-07-10
Anjani Thomas (born July 10, 1959) is an American singer-songwriter and pianist, best known for her work with singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, as well as Carl Anderson, Frank Gambale, and Stanley Clarke. She became a solo artist in 2000.
