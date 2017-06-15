Sharman Joshi (born 28 April 1979) is an Indian film and theatre actor. He has worked on and directed stage productions in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati languages, but is mostly known for his work in Hindi films. He made his acting debut in Godmother (1999). He made his debut as a co-lead actor in the Hindi film Style (2001); this was followed by supporting roles in hit films such as Rang De Basanti (2006), Golmaal (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012), Hate Story 3 (2015), and 1920 London (2016). He is playing a lead role in the Bollywood movies Kaashi in Search of Ganga and 3 Storeys. He is best known for his role as Raju Rastogi in the movie 3 idiots.