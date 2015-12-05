Jim Pepper (June 18, 1941 - February 10, 1992) was a Kaw-Muscogee Native American jazz saxophonist, composer, and singer. He came to prominence in the late 1960s as a member of The Free Spirits, an early jazz-rock fusion group who first recorded his best-known song, "Witchi Tai-To." Pepper went on to a lengthy career in jazz, recording almost a dozen albums as a bandleader and appearing as sideman with the likes of drummer Paul Motian and pianist Mal Waldron, often incorporating elements of Native American music into his style. He died of lymphoma, aged 50.