Jim PepperBorn 18 June 1941. Died 10 February 1992
Jim Pepper
1941-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc7c2382-e566-43e6-9250-3fe2e3c63713
Jim Pepper Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Pepper (June 18, 1941 - February 10, 1992) was a Kaw-Muscogee Native American jazz saxophonist, composer, and singer. He came to prominence in the late 1960s as a member of The Free Spirits, an early jazz-rock fusion group who first recorded his best-known song, "Witchi Tai-To." Pepper went on to a lengthy career in jazz, recording almost a dozen albums as a bandleader and appearing as sideman with the likes of drummer Paul Motian and pianist Mal Waldron, often incorporating elements of Native American music into his style. He died of lymphoma, aged 50.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Pepper Tracks
Witchi-Tai-To
Jim Pepper
Witchi-Tai-To
Witchi-Tai-To
Socco Chico
Peter Walker, Peter Walker, John Blair, Jim Hotep, Midnite & Jim Pepper
Socco Chico
Socco Chico
Performer
Witchi Tai To
Jim Pepper
Witchi Tai To
Witchi Tai To
Jim Pepper Links
