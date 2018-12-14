Shehzad Roy (born 17 February 1979) is a Pakistani singer, social worker and humanitarian. He started his singing career in 1995 and has recorded six albums since. He has recorded many hit songs such as "Saali," "Teri Soorat" and "Kangna," but is most famous for his 2008 socio-political album Qismat Apney Haath Mein. Roy is also the president and founder of Zindagi Trust, a non-government charitable organisation, that strives to improve the quality of education available to the average Pakistani.

Roy has recently produced and hosted 2 documentary series, Chal Parha, about the state of public education in Pakistan, and Wasu aur Mein, which follows the travels of Shehzad and a villager and deals with issues like progress, poverty and patriotism in Pakistan.

He received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2005, Sitara-i-Eisaar in 2006 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2018. He was also selected to be a torch bearer for the 2008 Olympics.