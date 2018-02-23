Tony Blackburn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc7b2c3a-56f6-4605-9a6a-bcbdf42d74de
Tony Blackburn Biography (Wikipedia)
Antony Kenneth "Tony" Blackburn (born 29 January 1943) is an English disc jockey. He first achieved fame broadcasting on the pirate stations Radio Caroline and Radio London in the 1960s, before joining the BBC. He was the first disc jockey to broadcast on BBC Radio 1 at its launch at the end of September 1967, and has had several stints working for the corporation. He has also worked for BBC Radio London, Capital Gold and Classic Gold Digital, and has had a singing career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Blackburn Performances & Interviews
Tony Blackburn Tracks
Sort by
Blessed Are The Lonely
Tony Blackburn
Blessed Are The Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blessed Are The Lonely
Last played on
So Much Love
Tony Blackburn
So Much Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Much Love
Last played on
Don't Get Off That Train
Tony Blackburn
Don't Get Off That Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Get Off That Train
Last played on
She's My Girl
Tony Blackburn
She's My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's My Girl
Last played on
Chop! Chop! Chop!
Tony Blackburn
Chop! Chop! Chop!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chop! Chop! Chop!
Last played on
Chop-Chop
Tony Blackburn
Chop-Chop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chop-Chop
Last played on
I'll Do Anything
Tony Blackburn (A.K.A Lenny Gamble)
I'll Do Anything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Do Anything
Performer
Last played on
Arnold
Tony Blackburn
Arnold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arnold
Last played on
I'll Do Anything She Wants
Tony Blackburn
I'll Do Anything She Wants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Tony Blackburn
Upcoming Events
2
Feb
2019
Tony Blackburn
Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, UK
23
Feb
2019
Tony Blackburn
Concorde Club, Southampton, UK
2
Mar
2019
Tony Blackburn
Princes Theatre Clacton, Colchester, UK
10
Mar
2019
Tony Blackburn
Harlow Playhouse, Chelmsford, UK
30
Mar
2019
Tony Blackburn
White Rock Theatre, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park: Hyde Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5q9
Hyde Park
2017-09-09T03:32:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0541xhc.jpg
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park: Hyde Park
Hyde Park
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew48gw
Hyde Park, London
2015-09-12T03:32:48
12
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park, London
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e554wh
London
2014-09-13T03:32:48
13
Sep
2014
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
London
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrnc8
London
2013-09-07T03:32:48
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
London
Latest Tony Blackburn News
Tony Blackburn Links
Back to artist