Antony Kenneth "Tony" Blackburn (born 29 January 1943) is an English disc jockey. He first achieved fame broadcasting on the pirate stations Radio Caroline and Radio London in the 1960s, before joining the BBC. He was the first disc jockey to broadcast on BBC Radio 1 at its launch at the end of September 1967, and has had several stints working for the corporation. He has also worked for BBC Radio London, Capital Gold and Classic Gold Digital, and has had a singing career.