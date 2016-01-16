LighthouseCanadian rock/swing band. Formed 1968
Lighthouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc7aafa5-423a-4e87-8778-b8c51e3612c6
Lighthouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Lighthouse is a Canadian rock band formed in 1968 in Toronto, Ontario. Their sound included horns, string instruments, and vibraphone; their music reflected elements of rock music, jazz, classical music, and swing. They won Juno Awards for Best Canadian Group of the Year in 1972, 1973, and 1974.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lighthouse Tracks
Sort by
D'You Think That's Fine
Lighthouse
D'You Think That's Fine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Fine Morning
Lighthouse
One Fine Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Fine Morning
Last played on
King Barolo
Lighthouse
King Barolo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Barolo
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Jun
2019
Lighthouse, Wheatus, Ash, Rat Boy, The Virginmarys, New Model Army, Carl Barât, Angelic Upstarts, Pretty Vicious, Milk Teeth, The Last Internationale, Raging Speedhorn, Asylums, Ginger Wildheart, Wild Front, Coast to Coast, Press to MECO, Loathe, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, REWS, Cavalcade, The Black Roses, THECITYISOURS, Janus Stark, Mellor, Hands Off Gretel, Juicebox, Lock, Big Boy Bloater, Bang Bang Romeo, Alexis Kings, Rascalton, Flight Brigade, Bitch Falcon, Annabel Allum, Colt 45, Exist Immortal, Death Remains, Lebrock, Soeur, Saint Agnes, Healthy Junkies, Oxygen Thief, The Skinner Brothers, Black Futures, The Hyena Kill, Deux Furieuses, Riskee and the Ridicule, JOANovARC, The Wood Burning Savages, FAERS, Big Boy Bloater & the Limits, Black Orchid Empire, The Five Hundred, Playmaker, Luke Rainsford, Lots Holloway, The Dirty Strangers, Indian Queens, King Creature, Tokyo Taboo, The Idol Dead, Apollo Junction, Brightlight City, Matty James Cassidy, Funeral Shakes, KNOCKSVILLE, As Sirens Fall, No Violet, Phoxjaw, Late Night Legacy, Coast to Coast UK, Toffees, Panic Island, Mick O'Toole, Thunder on the Left, Weekend Recovery, The SoapGirls, Black Sixteen, Fine Creatures, Lee Patterson, This Year's Ghost, At The Sun, Bugeye, Rhyn, River Hounds, The Muffin Heads, The Silver Bayonets, Waco (UK), Repair to Ruin, PET NEEDS, Arcane Militia, Glossii, Indya, Dead at Eleven, 10 Gauge, Two Year Break, Bexatron, Colt48, Flavour Nurse, The Good Tenants, The Gulps, Man The Lifeboats, Flesh Tetris, Colt 48, Sick Love, Unknown Chapters, Plain Sails, L Sicario, DAM_FINO, Lunar Echoes, Jonny Weathers, Living On Universal Denial, Maxx Palmer, Albany (UK), Youth Illusion, The Wild Things UK, Ryuketsu Blizzard, Rich Ragany & the Digressions, Angerland and David Stevens And The Beguiled
Unknown venue, London, UK
Lighthouse Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist