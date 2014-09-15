Pietro SpadaBorn 29 July 1935
Pietro Spada
1935-07-29
Pietro Spada Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Spada is an Italian pianist and musicologist (born Rome July 29, 1935). He is particularly noted for his technically masterful and vivid interpretations of works by lesser-known composers and his recordings of the piano music of John Field are highly regarded.
Pietro Spada Tracks
Sinfonia a Quattro Mani
Gaetano Donizetti
Andante in C minor H.11 for piano duet (feat. Giorgio Cozzolino)
Pietro Spada
Go to the Devil and shake yourself (Irish dance) - rondo H.3 for piano [1797] (feat. Pietro Spada)
John Field
