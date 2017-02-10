Orquesta Sinfónica de XalapaFormed 1929
Orquesta Sinfónica de Xalapa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc7a19d9-1a9c-440a-9850-a505fdbe3b1d
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orquesta Sinfónica de Xalapa is a Mexican orchestra located in the city of Xalapa, the capital of the state of Veracruz. It was founded in 1929, and is considered the oldest symphony orchestra in Mexico.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Sones de Mariachi
Blas Galindo Dimas & Orquesta Sinfónica de Xalapa
Sones de Mariachi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sones de Mariachi
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist