Siegfried PalmBorn 25 April 1927. Died 6 June 2005
Siegfried Palm
1927-04-25
Siegfried Palm Biography (Wikipedia)
Siegfried Palm (25 April 1927 – 6 June 2005) was a German cellist who is known worldwide for his interpretations of contemporary music. Many 20th-century composers like Kagel, Ligeti, Xenakis, Penderecki and Zimmermann wrote music for him. He was also Rektor of the Hochschule für Musik Köln and Intendant of the Deutsche Oper Berlin.
Cello Concerto (1st movement) (feat. Compositieproject van Asko|Schönberg & Reinbert de Leeuw)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3q9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-14T04:04:07
14
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew5d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-06T04:04:07
6
Sep
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
