Don Chezina
Born 13 January 1976
1976-01-13
Don Chezina Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Chezina (born Ricardo Garcia Ortiz in 1976) is a singer, producer, and talent scout of Rap, Reggae, and reggaeton music. He is known for his high, nasal voice and fast rapping style (known as "Puerto Rico's Machine Gun Rapper"), along with his most famous song "Tra Tra Tra", which in 1998 became one of the first reggaeton songs to become popular in the US. Chezina is considered one of the pioneers and was one of the biggest names in the early days of the reggaeton genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
