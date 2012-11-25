Don Chezina (born Ricardo Garcia Ortiz in 1976) is a singer, producer, and talent scout of Rap, Reggae, and reggaeton music. He is known for his high, nasal voice and fast rapping style (known as "Puerto Rico's Machine Gun Rapper"), along with his most famous song "Tra Tra Tra", which in 1998 became one of the first reggaeton songs to become popular in the US. Chezina is considered one of the pioneers and was one of the biggest names in the early days of the reggaeton genre.